CL dedicates business park

Cascade Locks’ economic development took a step forward July 6 with the ribbon cutting at the new Herman Creek Business Park.

“This is a very important day for the port and the community as we dedicate two new buildings, and both are filled with clients,” said Commission President Jess Groves of the Port of Cascade Locks, which owns the property. The two newest buildings were finished this spring and early summer. The port sold other parcels, including one to neighboring Bear Mountain Forest Products, and used part of $500,000 in state funding to develop the Herman Creek park, located east of town off Forest Lane adjacent to the municipal wastewater treatment plant.

It now boasts three metal buildings ranging in size from 5,000 to 10,000 square feet, with a fourth near completion.

Renewal Workshop, the longest standing tenant, has been able to double its size thanks to the new development. The company restores damaged or defective clothing and employs 24 people. Other tenants include Perceptual Testing, which manufactures interactive light boards for brain injury rehabilitation; Emerald Systems, a renewable resources company; and Son of Man, a cidery.

“These are not just businesses, they are high quality, top-end stuff,” Mayor Tom Cramblett said. “They are the kind of businesses any community is going to want to have in it. I couldn’t be happier for Cascade Locks and these businesses who are in these buildings. They built it, they’ve come, and we nailed it.”

“My thanks is to the port and staff, and to all our (legislative) representatives,” said Cramblett. “These things all happen from citizens working together and also government agencies working together, and without it, it won’t happen; and right now, we have a really good relationship. “We’re here because of that and very fortunate to pick up some high-quality businesses,” Cramblett said. Present were State Rep. Jeff Helfrich and State Sen. Chuck Thomsen, along with County Board Chairman-elect Mike Oates.

Groves acknowledged Brad Lorang, Port Commission vice chair, and Port Commissioners John Stipan, Joeinne Caldwell and Dean Bump, as well as city council member Glenda Groves.

Port Manager Paul Koch served as emcee and Koch was acknowledged for his hard work on the project, along with Economic Development Coordinator Don Mann, facilities coordinator Todd Mohr and staff.