HRVHS athletics Hall of Fame class of 2018

The final list of inductees for the Hood River Valley High School athletics Hall of Fame class of 2018 has been announced.

This year’s HRV athletics Hall of Fame inductees are listed below, along with their accomplishments.

Charles “Chuck” Cody (football) – All-State team, HRVHS 1949-50.

Ryan Frazier (football and baseball) – All-State Defensive Back and All-State Outfielder, HRVHS 1990-91.

Aaron Haynes (cross country) – HRVHS class of 1994. Collegiate runner at George Fox University and Eastern Oregon University.

Josh Wingerd (baseball) – First-team All-State pitcher, HRVHS class of 1993. Played collegiate baseball at the University of Kansas.

Elaine Hess (track and field) – HRVHS state champion in the 200-meter competition in 1993 and a member of the 4x100 meter relay championship team in 1993.

Mark Bailey – 30 years behind the microphone as the radio broadcaster for Hood River Valley High School athletics.

Wy’east football team (1964 Wilco League champions, 8-0-1 record).

Coaches and managers from the 1964 Wy’east football team: Pete Hopkins (head coach), Roy Nellermoe (coach), Jim Johnson (coach), Keith Clymer (coach), Tim Weygandt (coach), Paul Zacha (manager), Larry Brown (manager), Bruce Madsen (manager) and Lloyd Williams (manager).

Athletes from the 1964 Wy’east football team: Tim Cooper, Tony Weseman, Dick Goe, Mike Shupp, Terry Endow, Skip Swyers, Doug Radliff, John Snabel, Gary Muma, Dick Druery, Karl Newell, Joe Chaffin, Cam Axford, Woody Mathews, Lynn Lesselyoung, David Walter, Dale Stratton, Gene Swan, Doug Cochran, Dick Garrett, Guy Crapper, Mike Nunamaker, John Dethman, Doug Brock, Bill Marrs, Harry Adams, Philip Flip Yasui, Roger Short, Ray Meyers, Bert Kronmiller, Steve Beck, Pete Higgins, Mike Nastasi, Rick Benjamin and Jerry Jaques.

HRVHS boys basketball team (1993-94 Tri-Valley League champions, 23-5 record) – best boys basketball record in HRVHS history (23-5) and the best boys basketball finish at state in HRVHS history (fourth-place).

Coaches from the 1993-94 boys basketball team: Terry Adolfson (head coach) and Mike Ellis (coach).

Athletes from the 1993-94 boys basketball team: Monte Hull, Mike Sandlin, Shawn Wilson, Peter Chism, Jason Vann, Tim Morrissette, Jerome McJunkin, Scott Osler, Brad Adolfson, Ian McMurren, Ryan Gardner, Jason Wagoner and Aaron Level.

Hall of Fame weekend will be Oct. 5-6 this year, a site and time has yet to be determined for the event.

Any background information on the inductees can be sent to Phil Hukari at philhuk@embarqmail.com.