Kiteboard 4 Cancer weekend renews Boards of Hope

The long list of awaited recreational events continues this summer at the Hood River Event Site with the 12th annual Kiteboard 4 Cancer event this weekend.

Kiteboard 4 Cancer’s main event is a six-hour endurance kiteboarding race on July 13 called, “The Kite Derby.”

The Kite Derby course takes riders up and down the Columbia River beginning at 10:30 a.m. and will end at approximately 4:30–5:30 p.m. (end time depends on racers finishes).



While the Kite Derby riders take on the waters of the Columbia River, spectators and others in attendance can participate in the “Boards of Hope” silent auction starting at 11 a.m.

The Boards of Hope exhibit and auction is a project that brings together artists and the many boards that riders use to create “an empowering display of art, healing and the outdoors,” said Tonia Farman on the Kiteboard 4 Cancer website.

Skateboards, snowboards, kiteboards, skimboards, surfboards and any other recycled boards that were received by the Kiteboard 4 Cancer organization between April 1 and July 1 have been transformed into a work of art by fighters, survivors, those touched by cancer and artists of all mediums; those newly created boards will be on exhibit at the Kiteboard 4 Cancer event on Saturday.

“Boards of Hope began from the hospital bed of 19-year old Scott Farman, fighting for his life with Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia. Scott turned to art for emotional release when confined in the hospital,” said Tonia. “In the process, Scott created powerful works of art that today remain his legacy and inspiration for others to find healing through art and the outdoors. Scott’s legacy continues today in our survivorship camps with an art studio for participants to express their own personal journey with cancer.”

The silent auction of these boards ends at 6 p.m., while the live auction will follow starting at 6:30 p.m. and ending at 8 p.m (the event’s ending time on Saturday).

The funds raised at the Kiteboard 4 Cancer event and during the Boards of Hope auctions will benefit, Project Koru.

Project Kuru is a non-profit organization based in Hood River that empowers young adults with cancer to find healing and life renewal through outdoor adventures and community.

The organization was founded from Kiteboard 4 Cancer funding in 2007, after Scott Farman passed away with Leukemia.

According to a press release, Scott Farman’s sister, Tonia, and pediatric surgeon Garret Zallen converted their feelings of helplessness after Scott’s passing into passion, energy, and good, using a sport they loved: kiteboarding.

The result was Kiteboarding 4 Cancer, North America’s largest amateur kiteboarding event, designed to fundraise for partner cancer charities.

For more information on this weekend’s festivities at the Kiteboard 4 Cancer event, visit www.kb4c.org.