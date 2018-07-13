Pet of the Week: Red is a ‘softie’

No doubt about it, Red is a very good boy and he’s been selected by volunteers at Hood River Adopt A Dog as the adoptable pet of the week.

This bronze French Mastiff/Pittie is 70 pounds of love and about 3 years old. Red is a phenomenal mascot for his breed. While pits are often considered prone to aggression, Red is a total softie, well-mannered and happy-go-lucky.

He’s as content going for a hike as he is being a couch potato. He’s definitely stolen hearts at the shelter with his big goofy smile, happy energy and gentle demeanor, say volunteers. He has good manners and is eager to please.

Red enjoys playing and going for walks with other dogs at the shelter. He would love an active owner to go on adventures with. He also loves to swim! His future owner must also love cuddling and giving belly rubs!

Red is current on shots, microchipped and neutered. The adoption fee for Red is $250.

Adopt A Dog is run by a small group of volunteers and, since many of the dogs are in foster care, they ask that applications be turned in from the website (hoodriveradoptadog@gmail.com) ahead of time; they’ll be in touch to schedule a meet and greet and answer questions. Adoption hours at Hukari Animal Shelter in Odell, 3910 Heron Drive, are Wednesday, 5-7 p.m. and Saturday, 9-11 a.m. Applications can be downloaded and scanned or emailed to hoodriveradoptadog@gmail.com, or faxed to 1-877-833-7166.

They offer 24PetWatch microchips, which include free registration into the 24PetWatch pet recovery service. For more information, visit www.24petwatch.com or call 1-866-597-2424.