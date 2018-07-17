Death Notice for July 18: Teresa Stencil and Keith Park

Teresa Stencil

Pilar “Teresa” Stencil passed away with family by her side July 12, 2018, in White Salmon, Wash. Teresa was born Oct. 12, 1933, and was 84 years of age at the time of her passing. Service details will be available soon. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Keith Park

Keith Monroe Park, age 60, a resident of Evanston, Wyo., passed away at a hospital in The Dalles, Ore., on July 13, 2018. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

