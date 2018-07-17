Service Announcements for July 18: Myrtle Johnson and Ronnie Breeden

Myrtle Johnson

Myrtle June Johnson passed away with family by her side July 15, 2018, at home in Hood River, Ore. Myrtle was born Aug. 31, 1939, and was 78 years of age at the time of her passing. A graveside service will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, July 20 at Upper Valley Cemetery, 6917 Allen Road, Parkdale. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Ronnie Breeden

Ronnie Lee Breeden, age 63, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away July 15, 2018, at a local hospital. Viewing is scheduled for Wednesday, July 18 from 1-6 p.m. at Spencer Libby & Powell Chapel. A memorial service will be held Thursday, July 19 at 1 p.m., also at Spencer Libby & Powell Chapel.