Entertainment Update for July 18

Soul Smiles

Kris Deelane (center) leads her nine-piece band through a huge set of Motown and soul music at the Ruins last Tuesday.

‘Get Ahead’ at The Ruins

Coming up at The Ruins, Tuesday night music starts at 6 p.m. with opening act.

July 17: The Get Ahead with Liz Chibucos

“The Get Ahead is a five-piece group from Portland that has evolved from retro-soul evangelism to a more mature and distinct identity. Their newest release, “Mind is a Mountain,” highlights their emotive and gritty roots aesthetic while hinting at soul with simmering grooves, yearning vocals, and purposeful lyrics.”

July 24: Redwood Son with Jarred Bepristis

July 31: Miss Lonely Hearts with Nathan Stranz

Please note that effective now, if you park in the Mount Hood Railroad parking lot, the Mount Hood Railroad will charge for parking at all Ruins events. For more information contact the MHRR at 800-872-4661.

Wildwood Academy, 13 Railroad Ave, Hood River; 541-308-0700.

Sucker Punch at Zim’s

Coming up at Zim’s:

Friday, July 20: Sucker Punch, 7-10 p.m.

Saturday, July 21: Tracy Klas, Kenny Olsen and Archie Olsen on drums, 7-10 p.m.

Tuesday, July 24: Tues Taps and Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.

Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.

Summer concerts at HR Library

Visit the Hood River Library in July and August for musical concerts including The Morals and Casey Wykes. All concerts will take place in the library gardens.

On Wednesday, July 18 at 7 p.m., the library will host the folk-pop duo The Morals. The Morals features Casey Jarman and Ben Hubbird. They have been performing together under that name since 2001. They play campfire folk-pop with honest, insightful lyrics and unexpected harmonies, according to a press release. They have been known to stomp and clap, but they are not one of those stomp-and-clap folk-pop bands you hear on pharmaceutical advertisements. They also run Party Damage Records. For more information visit www.facebook.com/themorals.

Singer-songwriter Wykes, will visit the library at 7 p.m. on Aug. 1. Wykes was born in Indianapolis, Ind., and lived in that middle-of-the-road metropolis for approximately his first 20 years of life. He picked up a harmonica at the age of 7 from an antique store. At the age of 23, he moved to Washington and began singing his songs at open mics without instrumentation. These programs are free and open to the public. For more information, contact the Hood River County Library District at 541-386-2535, info@hoodriverlibrary.org, or visit the website at hoodriverlibrary.org.

County Line plays July 19-20

Catch a roots-rock/Americana band County Line — featuring Kerry Williams on mandolin/guitar, Jeremy Hadden on bass, Tim Ortlieb on drums, and singer Matt Mesa.

July 19 — White Buffalo, Hood River, 6-8 p.m.

July 20—The Lyle Hotel, Lyle, 7-9 p.m.

Follow the Thread: Fiber to Fabric

Explore the world of working fiber into fabrics through The History Museum’s newest exhibition Follow the Thread, now through Aug. 31. Objects displayed include historic equipment used by spinners and weavers from the early settlers to the present day textile arts community, as well as their fabric creations. Special emphasis is placed on the textile arts in Oregon and Hood River County.

History Museum of Hood River County, 300 E. Marina Drive, Hood River; 541-386-6772.

‘In A Landscape’ concerts

Pianist and native Oregonian Hunter Noack performs on a nine-foot Steinway grand piano at 22 landscapes across Oregon and Southern Washington as part of the outdoor concert series “In A Landscape: Classical Music in the Wild.” Noack transports the piano on a trailer that acts as a stage. To meet the acoustical challenges of performing in the wild, music is transmitted via wireless headphones giving concert-goers freedom to explore the landscape. Reservations required. For tickets and full schedule, please visit inalandscape.org.

July 21-22 — The Shire, Washougal

July 24 — Bonneville Lock & Dam

July 28 — Timothy Lake, Cove Day Use Area

Aug 7 — Wilson Ranches Retreat, Fossil

Aug 18 — Government Cove, Cascade Locks

SOLVE Cleanup Party July 21 at Mt. Hood Meadows

Mt. Hood Meadows has joined with SOLVE and the Snowrider Project to host a mountain cleanup party at Mt. Hood Meadows Saturday, July 21. Those assisting will receive a free scenic chair ride and lunch for their efforts.

Meadows trail crews routinely pick up litter as the snow recedes and it becomes exposed, but the mountain cleanup party can focus on those tiny pieces and tossed recyclables not yet collected in the year round litter collections. It’s a big mountain and the resort appreciates the support on this equally big endeavor and is offering preregistered collectors a scenic chair ride on the Stadium lift good any day during summer operations, as well as a lunch voucher the day of the clean-up.

There is no cost to participate and the litter utensils and bags will be provided.

Participants are encouraged to dress for the weather in layers and wear sturdy shoes and bring a filled, reusable beverage container, sunscreen and hat. This site has uneven terrain and some steep slopes. The pick up is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon and participants should register in advance at www.solveoregon.org/ opportunity/a0C1I00000APkrU.

Note: Please observe and obey all area closures. Dogs will not be allowed at this litter collection.

GorgeGrass July 26-29

The Stevenson Gorgegrass Festival runs from Thursday through Sunday, July 26-29 at the Skamania County Fairgrounds. Half-price ticketing has been set up for persons living in the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area from Washougal to Maryhill Winery in Washington and Corbett to The Dalles in Oregon. Go to www.GorgegrassLocalTickets.com where you may buy daily or full festival tickets.

There is a full list of bands by appearance date on the website as well as a list of zip codes that are eligible for the discount. Your printed ticket will be turned in at the event for a wrist bracelet, at which time ID will be checked.

ACT presents ‘Cell’ July 27-28

ACT (Adult Center Theater) presents “Cell, An Immigration Story,” written by Cassandra Medley, co-directed by Cassandra Medley and Gary Young, on stage at the Hood River Valley Adult Center, just of Brookside Drive.

There will be three performances only: July 27-28 at 7 p.m. and July 29 at 2 p.m.

Ticket prices: Adults $12, seniors and students $10, available at the door. A community “Talk Back” follows each performance.

See Kaleidoscope, B1, for more details.

Dixon, Garoutte at Stonehedge

Wednesdays in July feature guitarists Moe Dixon and Kit Garoutte on the patio at Stonehedge Gardens from 6-8 p.m.

Stonehedge Gardens, 3405 Wine Country Ave., Hood River; 541-386-3940.

July music at Cathedral Ridge

It’s music night on Wednesday evenings in July from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Cathedral Ridge Winery. Music is on the lawn and guests are encouraged to bring picnics. No admission charge, 21 and over only.

July 18: Steve Hale

July 25: Willie & Nelson

Cathedral Ridge Winery, 4200 Post Canyon Dr., Hood River; 541-386-2882.

‘Nature Detectives’ camp

Kids ages 6-10 have the opportunity to join the ranks of “Natures Detectives,” through summer camp. Outdoor activities that combine ecology, wildlife biology, outdoor preparedness and stewardship with games and adventure for a deeper connection to nature are the focus.

The camp runs July 23-26 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum, 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles.

For more information, visit www.gorgediscovery.org. Register by July 18.