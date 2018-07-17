Fire reported south of Mt. Hood

A 25-acre wildfire was discovered late Sunday afternoon on the Clackamas River Ranger District of the Mt. Hood National Forest, south of Mt. Hood.

The Collawash Fire is burning in grass and brush under a Bonneville Power Administration powerline corridor along Forest Road 63 south of Raab Campground. Multiple engines, water tenders and hand crews are responding to the incident and making good progress in building a line around the fire, MHNF Spokewoman Laura Pramuk said.

The cause of the wildfire is under investigation. No closures are currently in place, but visitors should use caution driving near the fire area due to the presence of firefighters and equipment along roads in the vicinity and the possibility of reduced visibility caused by smoke.

Fire management personnel have responded to more than 40 wildfires this summer; and only two of these were lightning caused. Most of these fires were caused by abandoned campfires in dispersed recreation areas or along trails, including the July 6 fire that broke out at Memaloose State Park and burned 75 acres.

Fire danger is high across the Mt. Hood National Forest. With the current high temperatures and low humidity, any fire has the potential to grow fast. “It is vitally important for visitors to be extremely careful with campfires, hot engine parts and any ignition source,” Pramuk said. While no public use fire restrictions are currently in place, visitors may want to reconsider the use of open fires and target shooting while current conditions persist. If you do have a campfire, remember to douse the fire with water and soil before leaving your campsite so that it is cool to the touch. A little wind and a hot day is all it takes to re-ignite an abandoned campfire that has not been thoroughly put out.