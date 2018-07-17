HR Elks Lodge sends four students to Camp Meadowood

The Hood River Elks Lodge is sponsoring four teenage students this July to attend Camp Meadowood Springs. Sponsorship is 100 percent provided from member donations with the majority coming from the Tuesday night poker players ($5,400).

Elks’ George Johnson writes:

“Camp Meadowood is a speech and hearing camp for kids 6 to 16. Their mission is to improve the lives of people who have communication difficulties and related disorders by providing service, education, training and research. Meadowood Springs provides intensive, seven days a week therapy for boys and girls referred to the camp by recognized professionals. Therapy programs focus on speech, hearing and language disorders and use all aspects of the ‘community’ of the camp society to help modify verbal and related behaviors to fill unmet needs of communicatively-challenged kids. A highly trained, experienced and diversified staff is provided for this task with an overall camper-staff ratio of approximately one to one.”

The outdoor camp is situated on 143 acres of land in the Blue Mountains of eastern Oregon near the Tollgate Recreational area of the Umatilla National forest. The camp has a multi-purpose building, Umatilla Hall, one rectangular dormitory unit, three A-frame dormitory units, 32 small cabins, laundry facilities, bathhouses, a small fishing pond, a man-made lake for canoeing, a large heated swimming pool and a wading pool.

Activities may include swimming, canoeing, fishing, handicrafts, hiking, nature lore, field games, table games, skits, movies, bingo, dances, campfires, songfests and special events such as water carnivals and Open House.

“This is a great opportunity for Elks members to help young people in our community. The benefits from a week at this camp will help them grow immensely with their self-confidence, their self-esteem and their ability to manage their lives in today’s society. This project is one of many that the Hood River Elks Lodge is involved with in our community,” writes Johnson.