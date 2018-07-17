Kingsley expansion moving forward

The Hood River County Board of Commissioners approved a forestland exchange with Farmers Irrigation District (FID), a nonprofit government agency that provides water to residential and agricultural users in the Hood River area, following a quasi-judicial public hearing Monday evening.

The approval marks an important milestone in FID’s efforts to expand the North Greenpoint Reservoir, more commonly known as Kingsley Reservoir.

“We’ve been working on this for almost two years, so we’re almost to the midway point,” said County Forestry Department Director Doug Thiesies at Monday’s hearing, “so this is an important step for us.”

One of the main purposes of the hearing was to determine whether the proposed exchange was of equal monetary value and of best interest to the county.

The county requested that 39.73 acres of forest land and timber currently owned by Farmers be incorporated into the County Forest to compensate Hood River County for county land, timber and infrastructure that will be destroyed when Farmers raises the level of Kingsley Reservoir by 11 feet. In exchange, the county will transfer the destroyed land, 19.15 acres, to Farmers.

Both properties are located near the reservoir.

FID’s final plan for the reservoir expansion includes raising the dam 11 feet and installing a new spillway, a new outlet pipe and valve system. The outlet pipe and valve were successfully replaced earlier this year.

Thiesies presented a report breaking down the appraised value of the land and resources being exchanged, taking into account the benefits of updating the dam and the cost of relocating and replacing Kingsley Campground.

Ultimately, Thiesies determined that the exchange was in the county’s best interest and of equal value, recommending that the board proceed with the exchange.



“This exchange helps to facilitate a long-sought board of commissioner goal: A critical need to increase water supply in the Hood River Valley,” he said.

The expansion will nearly double the reservoir’s storage capacity, enabling FID to rely more on winter water rather than on in-stream flow.

“Our basin study shows that climate change is bringing less snowfall and less snowpack, and so we’re going to need more stored water to be able to meet our needs in the future – and it’s not just us, the other districts are kind of in the same boat,” said Commissioner and FID Manager Les Perkins. Perkins excused himself from the board for the public hearing due to a conflict of interest.

The expansion will provide more water security for agriculture throughout the valley, but especially in the upper valley, which suffers from water shortages during drought years.

“This project will not irrigate new lands, but instead will provide certainty and security for growers in the upper section of the Farmers Irrigation District,” Perkins read aloud from a letter by FID chairman Erick von Lubken. “This expansion has been considered several times over the 80-year history of the reservoir in order to solve the chronic water supply shortage for a portion of our irrigation district,” Perkins continued from von Lubken’s letter. “It’s very exciting to see this project finally coming to fruition.”