Pick of the Week: Park Movies begin in HR, CL

In Hood River at Jackson Park and in Cascade Locks at Marine Park, this is outdoor movies season again. Bring your snacks, beverages, layers of clothing, and your blankets or low folding chairs to sit on and enjoy the free film at dusk. This week at Jackson Park, it’s “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” (169 Minutes) starting at 9:20 p.m. All Hood River films are on Saturdays through Aug. 25 , skipping July 28 because of the county fair. The next film at Marine Park is “Coco” on July 27. In case of inclement weather in Cascade Locks, films are held in the Pavilion. All Cascade Locks films are on Fridays through Aug. 31. At both locations, films are family friendly, and tobacco use is not permitted in either park. Sponsored by Hood River Community Education.