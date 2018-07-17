POLICE LOG: June 25 to July 2

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:

June 27 — E. Marina Drive, 900 block — Male arrested for trespass from a local fuel station.

June 28 — 21st Street, 1100 block — Windows to a residence were reported damaged by BB-gun pellets.

July 1 — Hood River — Hood River resident arrested for criminal mischief II.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

June 25 — Hood River — Idaho resident arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants after failing a field sobriety test during a traffic stop. The semi-truck driver was transported to the intoxilyzer, where he later registered a BAC of .10 percent. He was lodged at NORCOR.

June 28 — Westcliff Drive, 4000 block — A Bingen resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and misdemeanor unlawful possession of heroin.

July 1 — Hood River — Hood River female arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

June 25 — Oak and Cascade — Non-injury motor vehicle crash reported. The officer obtained all information and advised the drivers of the time allowed to fill out a crash report with the Department of Motor Vehicles.

June 16 — Old Columbia River Road, 0-100 block — Male arrested after fleeing officers in Madras, Warm Springs and Hood River County. The subject was arrested for felony driving while suspended and reckless driving. He was lodged at NORCOR.

June 28 — I-84 at milepost 63 — Deputy dispatched to make contact with a subject whose vehicle was damaged from flying debris from a tractor being hauled on a trailer by a pickup truck.

June 29 — Hood River — Officer made contact with a San Francisco resident who was the victim of a hit and run on N. Eighth Street on June 24.

July 1 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Officer responded to a grocery store parking lot on a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic crash. The pedestrian was taken by a private vehicle to the hospital for minor injuries. The driver was issued a citation for failure to yield to a pedestrian on the sidewalk.

July 2 — Portway Avenue, 700 block — Hit and run reported.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

June 25 — Lincoln Street — Restraining order violation reported.

July 2 — Ninth Street — Restraining order violation reported.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

June 25 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Attempted theft of electronics reported.

June 27 — May Street, 1600 block — Laptop reported to have been stolen from a parked vehicle.

June 28 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Washington female reported the theft of cash from her wallet.

June 29 — Cascade Avenue, 2000 block — Theft reported to have just occurred. A male was later located and arrested for the theft.

July 1 — Seventh and Pine — Car prowl reported.

July 2 — Industrial Street, 500 block — Stolen moped reported.

Other:

June 27 — State Street, 500 block — An anonymous resident turned in a bike to the police department that had been found at the library.

June 29th — Second Street, 200 block — Runaway juvenile reported.

June 29 — Hood River — Underwood resident contacted the police department with information about a cold case out of Lane County.

June 30 — Hood River — Officer responded to assist a deputy with a wanted subject.

June 30 — E. Marina Drive — Male placed in a police officer hold (danger to self).