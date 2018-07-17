SHERIFF LOG: June 28 to July 7

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
July 4 — Broken Tee Drive — Deputies arrived on a report of a male pointing a firearm at juveniles. The male was located, arrested and lodged at NORCOR.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, trespass and vandalism:
June 29 — Forest Lane, 800 block, Cascade Locks — Male arrested for disorderly conduct.
June 30 — S.W. WaNaPa Street, 400 block, Cascade Locks — Criminal mischief and disorderly conduct reported.
July 2 — S.W. John Quincy Court, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Harassment and criminal mischief reported.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
July 1 — Hood river — Male arrested for the crime of driving under the influence of alcohol.
July 3 — State Street, 300 block — Male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
July 4 — Baseline Road near Third Avenue, Parkdale — Male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and lodged at NORCOR.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
June 29 — State Street, 300 block — Possible fraud reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
June 28 — Highway 35 near milepost 77 — Hood River County Sheriff’s Office assisted Oregon State Police on a fatal motorcycle crash.
June 30 — Highway 35 — Male arrested on a Marion County warrant during a traffic stop.
June 30 — Neal Creek Road, 4800 block — A previously tagged abandoned vehicle was towed.
July 3 — Odell Highway, 3300 block — Traffic stop conducted. An investigation revealed the driver was driving while misdemeanor suspended. The driver was lodged at NORCOR.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
July 3 — State Street, 300 block — Male arrested for two felony warrants and lodged at NORCOR.
Theft or burglary:
July 2 — Highway 35, 100 block — Stolen motorcycle reported.
July 4 — Highway 35, 4700 block — Stolen vehicle reported.
July 5 — Old Columbia River Drive, 2600 block — Unlawful entry into a motor vehicle reported.
Sex offenses:
July 7 — State Street — Possible sex crime reported.
Other:
June 28 — Parkdale — A search and rescue operation was conducted for an injured hiker.
June 28 — Henderson Road, 700 block — Death investigated.
June 28 — AGA Road, 3400 block — Deputies took report of a dog killed by another dog in the same home.
June 29 — S.W. Ruckel Street, Cascade Locks — Runaway juvenile reported.
June 30 — Hood River — A search and rescue operation was conducted. A female was rescued from the Columbia River.
June 30 — S.W. Ruckel Street, Cascade Locks — Runaway juvenile reported.
July 2 —S.W. John Quincy Court, Cascade Locks — Pornography reported.
July 3 — Hood River — Deputies assisted with a possible suicidal person.
July 7 — Mount Defiance Trailhead — Hood River Sheriff’s Department and Hood River Crag Rats conducted a search and rescue for a hiker in distress.
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment