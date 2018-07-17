SHERIFF LOG: June 28 to July 7

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

July 4 — Broken Tee Drive — Deputies arrived on a report of a male pointing a firearm at juveniles. The male was located, arrested and lodged at NORCOR.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, trespass and vandalism:

June 29 — Forest Lane, 800 block, Cascade Locks — Male arrested for disorderly conduct.

June 30 — S.W. WaNaPa Street, 400 block, Cascade Locks — Criminal mischief and disorderly conduct reported.

July 2 — S.W. John Quincy Court, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Harassment and criminal mischief reported.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

July 1 — Hood river — Male arrested for the crime of driving under the influence of alcohol.

July 3 — State Street, 300 block — Male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

July 4 — Baseline Road near Third Avenue, Parkdale — Male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and lodged at NORCOR.

Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:

June 29 — State Street, 300 block — Possible fraud reported.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

June 28 — Highway 35 near milepost 77 — Hood River County Sheriff’s Office assisted Oregon State Police on a fatal motorcycle crash.

June 30 — Highway 35 — Male arrested on a Marion County warrant during a traffic stop.

June 30 — Neal Creek Road, 4800 block — A previously tagged abandoned vehicle was towed.

July 3 — Odell Highway, 3300 block — Traffic stop conducted. An investigation revealed the driver was driving while misdemeanor suspended. The driver was lodged at NORCOR.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

July 3 — State Street, 300 block — Male arrested for two felony warrants and lodged at NORCOR.

Theft or burglary:

July 2 — Highway 35, 100 block — Stolen motorcycle reported.

July 4 — Highway 35, 4700 block — Stolen vehicle reported.

July 5 — Old Columbia River Drive, 2600 block — Unlawful entry into a motor vehicle reported.

Sex offenses:

July 7 — State Street — Possible sex crime reported.

Other:

June 28 — Parkdale — A search and rescue operation was conducted for an injured hiker.

June 28 — Henderson Road, 700 block — Death investigated.

June 28 — AGA Road, 3400 block — Deputies took report of a dog killed by another dog in the same home.

June 29 — S.W. Ruckel Street, Cascade Locks — Runaway juvenile reported.

June 30 — Hood River — A search and rescue operation was conducted. A female was rescued from the Columbia River.

June 30 — S.W. Ruckel Street, Cascade Locks — Runaway juvenile reported.

July 2 —S.W. John Quincy Court, Cascade Locks — Pornography reported.

July 3 — Hood River — Deputies assisted with a possible suicidal person.

July 7 — Mount Defiance Trailhead — Hood River Sheriff’s Department and Hood River Crag Rats conducted a search and rescue for a hiker in distress.