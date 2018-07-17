Top-15 finishes lead HRVST at 10U state meet

The Hood River Valley Swim Team was represented by swimmers William Frost (boys 8 and under competition) and Delaney Hackett (girls 10 and under competition) at the 10 and Under Oregon State Swimming Championships in Albany this past weekend.

Both swam to a couple of personal best times, and both had a high finish of 15th place — Frost in the 100-meter freestyle with a time of one minute and 38.05 seconds, and Hackett in the 200-meter freestyle with a time of 2:56.86.

In the 100-meter freestyle, Frost improved his previous best time in the event by 2.64 seconds, and Hackett improved her 200-meter freestyle by 0.87 seconds.

Other finishes for Frost at the 10 and Under Oregon State Swimming Championships: 17th place in the 50-meter fly (55.36 seconds) and 23rd place in the 50-meter freestyle (44.32 seconds, improvement of 1.76 seconds from his previous best time).

Hackett dropped five seconds in both the 200-meter individually medley and 100-meter freestyle events, headlining her personal best finishes at the 10 and Under Oregon State Swimming Championships.

Hackett’s list of results at the 10 and Under Oregon State Swimming Championships: 16th place in the 50-meter freestyle (36.59, improvement of 3.63 seconds from her previous best time); 17th place in the 100-meter freestyle (1:21.43, improvement of 5.18 seconds from her previous best time); 18th place in the 50-meter backstroke (46.82); 19th place in the 200-meter individual medley (3:18.56, improvement of 5.53 seconds from her previous best time); 22nd place in the 50-meter fly (43.65).

Before the 10 and Under Oregon State Swimming Championships, HRVST sent a total of 22 swimmers to Mt. Hood Community College July 6-8 to compete in the Howard Jones Memorial Age Group Invitational.

At this invitational, HRVST was led by Miyuki Gerald, who swam to 10 personal best times, one in every event she competed.

Gerald also had a 23-second drop in her 200-meter individual medley and a 21-second improvement in her 200-meter backstroke.

With five best times and a 13 second drop in the 100-meter breaststroke was Jackson Bullock.

Sarah Arpag also achieved five best times, as did Leah Sandoval — who also scored a 14 second drop in the 200-meter freestyle.

Swimmers for HRVST with four best times were Elijah Adams, Maya Arndt, Max Graves and Michelle Graves.

Osprey team members who attended the invitational and dropped time in two or three events included Leah Adams, Isa Arndt, Chloe Carter, Christopher Dankenbring, Willow Hollowell, Sophie Kaden, Nora Sandoval and Rhylie Van Matre.

Next up for HRVST is the 11 and Over Oregon Swimming Incorporated Championships to be held July 26-29 at Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham.

A full list of swim meets across the Pacific Northwest this summer can be found at www.teamunify.com.