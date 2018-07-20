Death Notices for July 21 edition: Dorothy Walton, Kathleen Murphy and Robert Creighton

Dorothy Walton

Dorothy Frances Walton, age 84, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away July 16, 2018, at a local care facility. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

Kathleen Murphy

Kathleen Marie Murphy, age 98, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away July 14, 2018, at a local assisted living facility. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

Robert Creighton

Robert Lee Creighton, age 73, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., and previously of Grants Pass, Ore., passed away July 18, 2018, at a local care facility. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.