Death Notices for July 21 edition: Dorothy Walton, Kathleen Murphy and Robert Creighton

Dorothy Walton
Dorothy Frances Walton, age 84, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away July 16, 2018, at a local care facility. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Kathleen Murphy
Kathleen Marie Murphy, age 98, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away July 14, 2018, at a local assisted living facility. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Robert Creighton
Robert Lee Creighton, age 73, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., and previously of Grants Pass, Ore., passed away July 18, 2018, at a local care facility. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
