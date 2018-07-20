Service Announcement for July 21 edition: Robert Felker

Robert Felker

Robert L. Felker, age 86, passed away July 7, 2018. He was born in 1933. A service will be held on Saturday, July 21 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses, 333 W. Nesbit St., Goldendale, Wash. Donations may be made in his memory to Heart of Hospice, 2621 Wasco St., Hood River, OR 97031.