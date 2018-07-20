Police Log, July 3 to 15

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

July 4 — Oak Street — Male contacted regarding an incident the previous night.

July 4 — Broken Tee Drive — Officers assisted the Hood River County Sheriff’s Department on a report of a male with a gun. He was subsequently lodged at NORCOR.

July 14 — Hazel Avenue — Hood River male arrested for strangulation and harassment.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

July 11 — Hood River — The Dalles resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges on possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule II and a probation violation detainer out of Wasco County Community Corrections.

July 13 — Hood River — Hood River resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of heroin, obstruction and reckless driving. In the same incident, another Hood River resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of felony possession of heroin, felony possession of methamphetamine and tampering with physical evidence.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:

July 14 — Eugene Street, 2100 block — Male arrested for criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

July 11 — Hood River — Hood River resident arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants after failing field sobriety tests during a traffic stop. BAC registered .13 percent. He was lodged at NORCOR.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

July 3 — Hood River — Hood River male cited for driving uninsured, driving while suspended and failure to carry registration. The vehicle was towed.

July 6 — First Street and State Street — Officers dispatched for a two car, non-injury motor vehicle crash.

July 6 — E. Hazel and E. Point Court — Officer dispatched for a two car, non-injury motor vehicle crash.

July 6 — Cascade Avenue, 3100 block — Two vehicle collision reported. One of the drivers complained of pain and medics were summoned. Both drivers were ultimately cited for different violations.

July 9 — Hull Street, 1000 block — Hood River resident’s abandoned vehicle was towed.

July 9 — 12th Street near Hull Street — Vehicle stopped because the driver was using his cell phone. He was later arrested for driving while criminally suspended and lodged at NORCOR.

July 10 — Hood River — The Dalles resident received several citations in reference to a traffic collision that occurred within the city limits.

July 10 — Cascade Avenue, 3400 block — Motorcycle stopped for speeding. The motorcycle was later towed because the driver had no endorsement or insurance.

July 11 — Wasco Street, 1000 block — Hit and run reported.

July 11 — Hood River — Officer dispatched to a two car, non-injury motor vehicle crash.

July 12 — Portway Avenue, 400 block — Hit and run reported. The suspect was later located and information was exchanged.

July 13 — Katie’s Lane and May Street — Officer dispatched to a two car, non-injury motor vehicle crash.

July 13 — Hood River — Officer took a report of a crash involving a motor vehicle and a bicyclist. Injuries were reported.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

July 5 — Oak Street, 100 block — Officer dispatched to a local bar in regards to a male selling cocaine. The male was later arrested on a probation violation.

July 7 — 12th Street, 800 block — Female arrested on an outstanding warrant. She claimed she was driving for a medical emergency. She was escorted to the hospital and cleared for lodging. She was then transported to NORCOR, where she was lodged on her warrant.

July 9 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Hood River juvenile arrested and lodged at NORCOR Juvenile Detention Center on a probation violation detainer.

July 12 — Second Street — Restraining order violation reported.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

July 4 — Hood River — Officer flagged down at the Event Site by a male who reported his phone had been stolen.

July 5 — 12th Street, 1800 block — Officer contacted by Hood River resident regarding lost or stolen property at a local business.

July 5 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Seattle resident cited and released for theft III.

July 7 —Oak Street, 400 block — Denver resident contacted regarding a stolen wallet.

July 9 — Oak Street, 300 block — Male juvenile cited and released for shoplifting.

July 14 — Hood River — Two bikes were reported as stolen.

July 15 — Eugene Street, 3000 block — Home prowler reported.

July 15 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Theft reported.

Sex offenses:

July 15 — Hood River — Alleged sexual assault reported.

Other:

July 3 — Eugene Street, 2800 block — Unattended death reported.

July 4 — E. Marina Way and Button Bridge Road — Transient male cited for urinating in public.

July 5 — Ninth Court, 1500 block — Runaway juvenile reported.

July 5 — Event Site — Search and rescue conducted.

July 5 — Pine Street, 400 block — Bicycle recovered.

July 7 — E. Third Street, 500 block — Mountain bike recovered.

July 14 — Ninth Court, 1600 block — Officer received a complaint about a child being left unattended.