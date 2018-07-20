Sheriff Log, July 8 to 14

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
July 10 — Van Horn Drive — Male cited and released for harassment.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, trespass and vandalism:
July 10 — Cascade Locks — Criminal mischief reported (vandalism) to an unattended parked car at the trailhead at the Bridge of the Gods.
July 10 — Orchard Road, 1600 block — Vandalism reported.
July 10 — Belmont Drive, 3700 block —Possible trespass reported.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
July 8 — Dee Highway at milepost 12 — Parkdale male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. He was lodged at NORCOR.
July 11 — Parkdale — Male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving. He was also cited for failure to maintain lane and operating a motor vehicle while using an electronic device. He was lodged at NORCOR.
July 14 — S.W. WaNaPa Street, 400 block, Cascade Locks — North Bonneville male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
July 15 — Hood River — Male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and hit and run.
Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:
July 14 — Mason Road, 2300 block — Fraudulent use of a credit card online reported.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
July 8 — Cascade Locks — Male arrested for misdemeanor driving while suspended. He was lodged at NORCOR.
July 10 — Gravenstein Drive, 3200 block — Possible hit and run reported to have occurred between July 6-7 at an unknown location.
July 11 — Odell Highway, 3400 block —Male cited and released for misdemeanor driving while suspended.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
July 14 — Cramblett Way, Cascade Locks — Male arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Theft or burglary:
July 13 — Neal Creek Mill Road, 3300 block — Stolen vehicle reported.
Other:
July 8 — Odell Highway, 3300 block — Deputy conducted a welfare check on a female in a broken-down vehicle.
July 10 — Portland Drive — Extortion over social media reported.
July 12 — Hood River — Possible child abuse reported.
July 13 — Herman Creek Trailhead, Cascade Locks — Search and rescue conducted for a lost hiker on the Gorton Creek Trail.
