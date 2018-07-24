Death Notices for July 25 edition: Pearl Gray, Daniel Smith, Margaret Carrow, Lorna Greene, Leon Smith and Merton Thayer

Pearl Gray

Pearl May Gray passed away with family by her side July 22, 2018, at Providence Brookside Manor in Hood River, Ore. Pearl was born Feb. 21, 1919, and was 99 years of age at the time of her passing. Services are pending at this time with arrangements under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Daniel Smith

Daniel Eugene Smith, age 67, a resident of The Dalles, Ore, passed away at home July 21, 2018. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

Margaret Carrow

Margaret Carrow passed away with family by her side July 21, 2018, in Husum, Wash. Margaret was born Nov. 22, 1923, and was 94 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Lorna Greene

Lorna Jeane Greene, age 101, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away July 19, 2018, at a local care facility. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

Leon Smith

Leon Richard Smith, age 79, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away July 22, 2018, at a local hospital. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

Merton Thayer

Merton “Whitey” Thayer passed away with family by his side July 23, 2018, at Providence Down Manor in Hood River, Ore. Merton was born March 9, 1931, and was 87 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.