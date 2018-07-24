Service Announcement for July 25 edition: Leo Zachariasen

Leo Zachariasen
Leo “Zach” Zachariasen, age 86, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at a local care facility July 21, 2018.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 25, 2018, at Spencer Libby & Powell Chapel. There will be a private burial for the family at St. Peter Catholic Cemetery.
