Service Announcement for July 25 edition: Leo Zachariasen

As of Tuesday, July 24, 2018

Leo Zachariasen

Leo “Zach” Zachariasen, age 86, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at a local care facility July 21, 2018.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 25, 2018, at Spencer Libby & Powell Chapel. There will be a private burial for the family at St. Peter Catholic Cemetery.

