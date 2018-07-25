Entertainment Update, July 25 edition

Schifter at Hood Crest

Vocalist and guitarist Henry Schifter plays Hood Crest Winery on Sundays from 3-5 p.m. Hood Crest Winery, 1900 Orchard Road, Hood River, 541-716-0140.

‘Cool Music’ for Summer . . .

Musicians from the Underwood Jazz Society will playing in the following venues to help you stay cool in the coming weeks. Come join the fun as the sun goes down.

Friday, July 27, 7 p.m. Volcanic Bottle Shoppe, Hood River. John Bryan (guitar), Mike Turley (bass), Mike Stillman (sax), and special guests.

Saturday, July 28, and Aug. 4, 6:30 p.m. Hood River Hotel. Chic Preston (guitar), Dave Henehan (guitar), Mike Stillman (sax), and guests.

Tuesday, July 31, 6:30 p.m. Stevenson Community Library Benefit Concert. Joanna Grammon (percussion & vocals), Tim Mayer (keyboards), and Mike Stillman (sax).

Friday, Aug. 3, 5:30 p.m. Summer Block Party, Hood River Hotel on Oak St. The “First Friday” celebration features Joanna Grammon (vocals), Mike Turley (bass), Mike Grodner (drums), John Bryan (guitar), Alan Taylor (trumpet & flugelhorn), Mike Stillman (sax), and guests.

Horwitz at Tierra de Lobos

This Saturday, July 28, it’s music with Ted Horwitz on piano from noon to 3 p.m. at the grand opening of Tierra de Lobos Winery, 201 Osprey Lane West, The Dalles, (360) 513-0132.

County Line at The Pines

County Line will be playing this Friday, July 27, from 6-9 p.m. at the Pines Winery Tasting Room. County Line plays original roots-rock and Americana music and features Kerry Williams on mandolin, Jeremy Hadden on bass, Matt Mesa on guitar and Tim Ortlieb on drums. The Pines Tasting Room, 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-993-8301.

‘In A Landscape’ concerts

Pianist and native Oregonian Hunter Noack is performing on a nine-foot Steinway grand piano at 22 landscapes across Oregon and Southern Washington as part of the outdoor concert series “In A Landscape: Classical Music in the Wild.” Noack transports the piano on a trailer that acts as a stage. To meet the acoustical challenges of performing in the wild, music is transmitted via wireless headphones giving concert-goers freedom to explore the landscape. Reservations are required. For tickets and full schedule, visit inalandscape.org.

July 24 — Bonneville Lock & Dam

July 28 — Timothy Lake, Cove Day Use Area

Aug 7 — Wilson Ranches Retreat, Fossil

Aug 18 — Government Cove, Cascade Locks

Redwood Son at The Ruins

Coming up at The Ruins, Tuesday night music starts at 6 p.m. with opening act:

July 24 — Redwood Son with Jarred Bepristis

July 31 — Miss Lonely Hearts with Nathan Stranz

Aug. 7 — Revel In Dimes with PT Barton

Aug. 14 — Quick & Easy Boys with The Hazelnuts

Aug. 21 — Kory Quinn & The Quinntessentials with Phil Ajjarapu

Please note that effective now, if you park in the Mount Hood Railroad parking lot, the Mount Hood Railroad will charge for parking at all of The Ruins events. For more information, contact the MHRR at 800-872-4661.

Wildwood Academy, 13 Railroad Ave., Hood River; 541-308-0700.

Howlin’ Woods at Zim’s

Coming up at Zim’s:

Friday, July 27 — The Big River Blues Band, 7-10 p.m.

Saturday, July 28 — Howlin’ Woods, 7-10 p.m.

Tuesday, July 31 — Tuesday Taps & Tunes with Al Hare and Kenny Olsen, 7-9 p.m.

Zim’s Brau Haus, 604 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.

Superhero Trivia-ers assemble!

All about the Avengers? Know everything about the Man of Steel? Just really like bats? Players can test their skills with other teen and adult superhero fans! Questions will cover superheroes in many forms. Grab some comics, watch some movies, put together a cosplay and head to the library. Please bring a phone or a tablet to get in the game.

The fun happens on Saturday, July 28 at 4 p.m. in the Reading Room of the Hood River County Library. Prizes for best costume and top scores. This program is free and open to the public and aimed toward teens and adults.

TBone plays July 28

Coming up at River City Saloon, Saturday, July 28 at 9 p.m.

“TBone is a funk and soul band based in Portland. Their sound has been called ‘modern vintage soul’ as it honors the classic soul sound while bringing a fresh take to everything they do. Playing music inspired by Sharon Jones and The Dap Kings, Maceo Parker, and James Brown. TBone features Tamara Garlett (vocals), Charles Neal (drums), Wes Luttrell (trumpet), Kyle Molitor (trombone), Dan Nelson (saxophone), Ryan Bley (bass), Dustin Hunley (keys), and Michael Backus (guitar).”

River City Saloon, 207 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-387-2583.

GorgeGrass 2018 July 26-29

The Stevenson Gorgegrass Festival runs from Thursday through Sunday, July 26-29 at the Skamania County Fairgrounds. Gorge residents are eligible for half-price tickets (www.GorgegrassLocalTickets.com).

Bands scheduled to perform include Michael Cleveland and Flamekeepers (IBMA award winning band), The Purple Hulls (Top Nashville songwriters), Jeff Scroggins and Colorado, Great Northern Planes (northwest band), Rusty Hinges Bluegrass Band, Fern Hill (1950s bluegrass style), Julie and the Wayves (northwest band), Whisky Deaf and Eden Greer.

Pavement Ends at Sandbar

Blues and rock band Pavement Ends returns to the Sandbar Cafe on the Hood River Waterfront on July 26, from 6:30-9 p.m. The band features Dave Wade, Dennis Harvey, John Durkan and Tim Mayer.

Sandbar Cafe, Event Site, Hood River Waterfront.

