Letter to the Editor for July 25

'Cell’ looks at important issues

As you may have read in last week’s Hood River News, ACT (Adult Center Theater) will present “Cell: An Immigration Story,” at the Hood River Valley Adult Center, just off Brookside Drive. Correct dates and times of performances are this Friday and Saturday, July 27 and 28 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, July 29 at 2 p.m.



“Cell,” written by Cassandra Medley and published in the anthology of Outstanding One-Act Plays of 2012, raises ethical and moral questions often lost in today’s immigration discussion. In a live theater performance, “Cell” powerfully and movingly brings us the intertwining story of three women and the immigration system. The playwright will attend all three performances and participate in a moderated “Community Talk Back Forum” following each performance.

If you have questions about immigration, I urge you to come this weekend and experience “Cell.” This is a rare opportunity to attend theater, meet the author and participate in a community discussion about an important issue facing our country.

Tickets are available at the door: General admission $12, students and seniors $10.

Gary Young, director

Hood River