News wins General Excellence honor

Hood River News placed first in General Excellence in its circulation category, and took home several other writing, design, and news coverage awards in the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association Better Newspaper Contest for 2017.

The awards were presented at the ONPA annual conference at Brasada Ranch near Bend.

The General Excellence honor is based on newspapers from 2017 judged on all aspects of the publication including writing, design, advertising, photo quality, and printing. Taking second and third in the category were the Central Oregonian of Prineville and the News-Register of McMinnville, respectively.

“The General Excellence recognition reflects the hard work and abilities of the entire Hood River News/Columbia Gorge Press team,” Publisher Chelsea Marr said. “To be recognized for our work, especially when compared to such fine newspapers, is a real honor.”

News staff members Trisha Walker, Patrick Mulvihill, and Neumann-Rea also earned a second place for online news coverage, for articles and photos in September and October about the Eagle Creek fire. (Mulvihill left the Hood River News in April.)

The staff earned a third place for Best Special Section for the Gorge Gift Guide, published annually in late November.

In the Best Feature judging, Neumann-Rea took second place for his Kaleidoscope article, “The Hays Stay” on Kevin and Keith Hay and their sale of the former E and L Auto Parts.

Third place Best Photo Essay honors went to design associate Lisa Becharas for her work on “Pick Your Park” last summer.

Becharas also earned third place honors in Best Graphics for “Turkeys in Words and Images,” her presentation of an article and photos by Walker about school kids’ interpretations of the Thanksgiving holiday.