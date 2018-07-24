Pet of the Week: Piper ‘has best personality’

Volunteers at Hood River Adopt A Dog LOVE Piper, and she’s been selected as their adoptable pet of the week.

They say that this 1-year-old, Blue Heeler / Pitbull mix is cute as a button and has the absolute best personality. She is friendly and affectionate, playful yet easygoing, well-behaved and eager to please. She loves every dog and human she meets, and they love her back!

Piper walks like a dream on leash and even heels without being asked. In her free time, she enjoys romping after her toys or receiving a good rump scratch from shelter volunteers. She does enjoy digging a little from time to time. While she’s quite well-behaved, she’s still young and active and needs consistent exercise to let out the last of her puppy energy. She can’t wait to be someone’s forever companion and best friend!

Piper has not yet been cat-tested. She’s met a few kids and is a bit unsure at first, but warmed up to the idea because they might throw a ball and give her tummy rubs.

Piper is current on shots, microchipped and scheduled to be spayed. The adoption fee for Piper is $250.

Adopt A Dog is run by a small group of volunteers, and, since many of the dogs are in foster care, they ask that applications be turned in from the website (hoodriveradoptadog@gmail.com) ahead of time; they’ll be in touch to schedule a meet and greet and answer questions. Adoption hours at Hukari Animal Shelter in Odell, 3910 Heron Drive, are Wednesday, 5-7 p.m. and Saturday, 9-11 a.m. Applications can be downloaded and scanned or emailed to hoodriveradoptadog@gmail.com, or faxed to 1-877-833-7166.

They offer 24PetWatch microchips, which include free registration into the 24PetWatch pet recovery service. For more information, visit www.24petwatch.com or call 1-866-597-2424.