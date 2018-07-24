Pick of the Week: FISH ‘Farm to Table’ brunch Saturday

FISH Food Bank will host a Farm to Table Brunch on Saturday, July 28 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Mt. View Orchards, located in Parkdale. A no-host bar will be available.

What’s unique about this event, said event co-organizer Katrina McAlexander, FISH board member and owner and operator of Mt. View Orchards, is that it will focus on brunch fare.

The brunch will accomplish a number of goals, she said: To invite the community to learn about the work of FISH, to help expand the garden located behind the food bank and to celebrate the nonprofit’s 50th year of serving the valley. McAlexander and co-chair Katie Haynie, also on the FISH board, are organizing the event.

“We hope that people will respond to the call to support more fresh food for everyone in our community,” said McAlexander. “It’s a delicious way to support the food bank.”

Chef Kathy Watson is volunteering her time as executive chef and is planning the menu. Giselle Kennedy Lord, of Quinchoso, is event planner, organizer and graphic designer, and River Hood Rentals is donating tableware and flatware.

McAlexander has donated the use of the Mt. View Orchard event space, as well as a keg of her Golden Row hard cider.

Tickets are $50 and available at Waucoma Bookstore, the FISH website at www.fish-food-bank.com/farmFISHbrunch.html, or on Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.com/e/farm-to-fish-brunch-tickets-47036400139.

Only 100 seats will be available.