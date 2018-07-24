Rachael Fuller named Hood River City Manager

After an extensive search process, the City of Hood River mayor and council announced Monday that Rachael Fuller will be Hood River’s next city manager beginning Aug. 20.

She replaces five-year City Manager Steve Wheeler, who is retiring and will work through Aug. 21.

“We’re very excited to have Rachael Fuller join us,” Hood River Mayor Paul Blackburn said. “We were impressed by her experience and qualifications with administrative roles in Oregon and in rural communities similar to ours.”

Fuller, originally from Seattle, lived and worked for Jackson Hole, Wyo., as a program coordinator and special project coordinator before moving back to the northwest. She most recently served as assistant city manager for Gresham, for the past seven years. Fuller has a master’s degree in Public Administration from the University of Wyoming, and a bachelor’s degree from Williams College.

“Thank you to the mayor and council for the opportunity to serve as Hood River’s city manager,” Fuller said. “I look forward to getting to know the community and the organization, and to working with city staff and its many community partners.”

Fuller and her husband Mark have two children. “We think Hood River will be a wonderful place to continue to raise them,” Fuller said.

During the interview process, Fuller told a community gathering at City Hall, “Hood River is a unique and special place, as you all know, you have a breathtaking setting. Some of the things I heard to describe the community were collaborative, dedicated, generous, welcoming and engaged. We are so fortunate in local government to provide those fundamental and basic services we all rely on and to support your efforts to work to build a better community. It’s really an awesome responsibility.

“What you would get from me is a commitment to public service and representative democracy, a broad background in the day-to-day operations of a city government, and a committed community partner,” Fuller said.