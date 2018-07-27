CL Food Bank donation

Cascade Locks FISH Food Bank Coordinator Martha LaMont, left, talks Monday with Cheryl Kolbe, center, of the Portland-based Freedom from Religion Foundation, and Mary Payne of Columbia Market. For the second year, the foundation made a $1,000 donation to FISH to purchase beef for the food bank to distribute to clients along with other food items. The grant will be spent in stages over the next six months, to keep up with changing needs and to keep the food fresh. From the market, LaMont and the foundation team drove the frozen meat to the food bank locker at City Hall. LaMont said the food bank has regular supplies of chicken, fish and other proteins to include in food baskets, but clients often ask for roasts and other beef cuts. “It’s a specialty item and much appreciated,” LaMont said. “We wanted to help out the community because of the Eagle Creek fire, and this seems to still be a good way to do that,” Kolbe said. “We also like to come here to buy the products from a local business, as a way of supporting them, too,” she added.