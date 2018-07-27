Death notices for July 28 edition: Margaret Ostrow and Charles Deach

Margaret Ostrow

Margaret Ostrow passed away with family by her side July 26, 2018, at her home in Hood River, Ore. Margaret was born May 3, 1921, and was 97 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Charles Deach

Charles Deach passed away with family by his side July 26, 2018, at Hawks Ridge in Hood River, Ore. Charles was born Dec. 20, 1917, and was 100 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.