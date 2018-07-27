Hood River News logo

Service announcement for July 28: John Ruby

As of Friday, July 27, 2018

John Ruby

John Edwin Ruby, age 64, a resident of Mosier, Ore., passed away July 18, 2018, near Dufur. Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 4 at Dufur School. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

