Summer fun continues with kid-friendly events

This is going to be tough news to hear, kids, and I’m sorry, but break it I must:

The first day of school for Hood River County School District sites, Horizon Christian and Mid-Columbia Adventist School is Tuesday, Sept. 4.

The good news is that there are so many fun activities on the calendar for the month of August that you’ll have a hard time fitting them all in — although you’re welcome to try.

For starters, Hood River Hobbies hosts Pokémon Club on Wednesdays at 4 p.m., Jr. Magic Club on Fridays from 3-4 p.m., and Tabletop Club on Fridays from 4-5 p.m. Drop in fee for both is $5. You’ll learn to play, learn strategies and play with other kids. Parents need to register kids beforehand, and some age limits apply. More at www.hoodriverhobbies.com.

For the aspiring actor — or anyone wanting to give it a try — there’s Actor-noons at the Hood River Library on Fridays beginning at 1 p.m. Students from Hood River Valley High School’s Phoenix Theater teach the class, which is free and open to all.

The Hood River Library has many upcoming programs, including Superhero Trivia on July 28 at 4 p.m., Charlie “The Noise Guy” Williams on Aug. 1 at 5:30 p.m., and Alex Zerbe, Professional Zaniac, on Aug. 8 at 5:30 p.m. (2 p.m. at the Cascade Locks site). A full list of programs can be found in Happenings (A9 this edition, B3 Wednesday’s edition), or visit the library’s website at hoodriverlibrary.org.

Farmers’ markets are a fun way to spend a morning — or afternoon — and include activities for kids. There are several around the county: Hood River Saturday Market, Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fifth and Columbia parking lot; Mercado del Valle, first and third Thursdays of the month from 4-7 p.m. in downtown Odell (next market, Aug. 2); Mt. Hood Town Hall Farmers’ Market, second Thursday of the month (next market, Aug. 9); Cascade Locks Farmers’ Market, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays at Brigham Fish Market; and out of the county but still close by is the Mosier Farmers’ Market, also on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visit Gorge Grown Food Network’s website at www.gorgegrown.com for more information.

Movies in the Park have started in Hood River and Cascade Locks; events begin at dusk at Jackson Park in Hood River and Marine Park in Cascade Locks. The next movie night in Cascade Locks happens July 28 with a showing of “Mulan;” the Hood River event is taking a hiatus for the Hood River County Fair, but will be back Aug. 4 with “Nacho Libre.” Bring a blanket or low folding chair; drugs, alcohol and tobacco are prohibited. The movies are free. For more information about Hood River movie nights, visit www.hoodriver.k12.or.us/domain/1172; for Cascade Locks, visit Facebook (keyword: Cascade Locks Movies in the Park).

August also brings another longstanding tradition to Jackson Park: The annual Families in the Park music events that happen each Tuesday from 6-9 p.m. Starting things off on Aug. 2 is Ty Curtis with opening act BriCauz Band. The concerts are free — and although dancing is not required, you know you want to. See Happenings for more details, or visit www.hoodriver.k12.or.us/domain/1278.

Columbia Center for the Arts continues its Fearless Art Series, which is open to everyone ages 4 and older and family-friendly. The next class is July 29 from 1-3 p.m. with the theme “Learn to Paint,” taught by Audrey Bernhardt. Classes are free, but there’s a limit of 20 participants. More at www.columbiaarts.org.