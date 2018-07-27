‘Fostering Backbacks’ drive happens Sunday at Gustavo’s

Next time you’re at the store, make sure to pick up some school supplies or an extra backpack to donate to #dapperautofamily’s “Fostering Backpacks” backpack and school supply drive starting at 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 30 outside Gustavo’s Tacos food truck, parked at 1108 13th St., Hood River.

The supplies will go to foster children in Hood River County, said #dapperautofamily founder Eleazar Reyes. Backpacks, paper and pencils are most needed this year, he added.

dapperautofamily is a local car club that hosts a weekly Cars and Coffee car meet every Sunday and often puts together fundraisers to help the community.

“I wanted to start a car club that wasn’t just friends, but turned into a family,” Reyes said, “I also wanted a car club of members that love to help our community.”

The club began hosting an annual Christmas toy drive in 2016, teaming up with the Hood River County Christmas Project last year to donate a truckload of toys to kids across the county.

This past May, they also started a car washing fundraiser, Carwash 4 Cancer, to raise money for the families who have recently lost loved ones to cancer.

“Our main goal is to contribute to our community in a positive way with ourselves and our cars,” Reyes said.

For more information, visit Hood River Cars and Coffee on Facebook.