Heather Hendrixson takes helm at Soil-Water District

With both District Manager Jordan Kim and Financial Manager Anne Saxby stepping down from their respective positions at the Hood River Soil and Water Conservation District (HR-SWCD), Heather Hendrixson has assumed the role of district manager, which has been restructured to include both Kim and Saxby’s duties.



She joins the conservation district after 15 years working in Klamath Falls, 12 of those as the Klamath Basin Program Manager for the Nature Conservancy.

“I’m just super excited to be here too, just in a different geography and a smaller basin than the Klamath, and just a different set of resource issues,” Hendrixson said.

When asked, Hendrixson said she is looking forward to “getting to know the people who work here and live here, and getting to know the programs that we administer a little bit better, to better serve them.”

One of 45 soil and water conservation districts in Oregon, the HR-SWCD helps landowners, managers and residents with practices and techniques to protect national resources. It also runs the Hood River Watershed Group, a local forum dedicated to sustaining and improving Hood River’s watershed.

Hendrixson’s experience lies in water conservation, and she formed relationships with many of the same agencies that the HR-SWCD works with, so that aspect of the transition has gone smoothly so far.

“The financial piece and stuff I’m learning, but these guys have left such a great structure and organization,” Hendrixson said.

Kim and Saxby have been helping Hendrixson transition into the position before they officially leave at the end of month. However, Kim assured Hendrixson that they’re both “just a phone call away,” she said. “We have a lot of blood, sweat and tears poured into this organization and we want to make sure that it succeeds.”

Saxby has worked for the district in various positions, including district manager, for 27 years. “I’ve just been very impressed with Heather, (Hendrixson)” Saxby said, “the fact that I feel very good about her taking over speaks volumes.”

When Saxby stepped down from the district manager position two and a half years ago, Saxby stayed on part-time to handle finances so that Kim, who had both her side business and a young son at the time, could stay on part-time.



Saxby still has plenty to do with her orchard now that she’s officially retired, and she’s also working as a Meals-on-Wheels driver.

Kim retires from the district after serving it for nearly 13 years, two and a half of those years as district manager. She’s stepping down to devote more time to her growing art business, which has been her side project for years.

“I’ve just reached the point where I can’t carry both of them anymore, so I had to make a hard decision,” she said. “It’s definitely bittersweet. I’ve loved working for the district and it’s a really great organization.”

Kim will continue doing contract work with the district and said that she is excited for Hendrixson to get started.

“I’m so, so grateful. I feel like it’s really serendipitous that Heather (Hendrixson) came along at the time she did, and she’s got the background that is perfect for the position,” Kim said. “She’s asking all the right questions, she’s got the right ideas, she’s looking in all the right places — she’s got it.”