HRV student attends ACLU Summit

Hood River student activist Montserrat Garrido, a senior at Hood River Valley High School, spent a week in Washington this month at the Summer Advocacy Institute hosted by the American Civil Liberties Union.

The institute brings together “rising junior and senior high school students to give students the tools they need to engage in their communities on issues around civil liberties and civil rights,” according to a press release.

Participating students receive first-hand learning experience from lawyers, lobbyists, community activists, and other experts dedicated to defending constitutional rights.

The institute’s 1,000 students, its largest class ever, came from every state for the opportunity to engage with lawyers and political activists on social justice, to build expertise and knowledge in advocacy, to participate in debates and to develop successful media and social networking strategies, while observing policy development on Capitol Hill.

Students engaged in classroom sessions, lectures, daily debates, workshops and meetings with elected officials and congressional staff.

The week culminated with a lobby day on Capitol Hill on July 24, where these young activists spoke with members of Congress about the family separation crisis, and held a rally in front of the capitol to advocate to Congress on #FamiliesBelongTogether.



Summer Institute speakers included ACLU Executive Director Anthony Romero, other political and legal directors with ACLU, and Edward Snowden, former CIA employee and government activity whistleblower.