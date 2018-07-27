SHERIFF LOG, July 16 to 25

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
July 18 — Neal Creek Mill Road — Assault investigated.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
July 20 — Herman Creek, Cascade Locks — Male arrested for possession of methamphetamine and a female for a warrant out of Multnomah County.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, trespass and vandalism:
July 16 — Belmont Drive, 3700 block — Criminal mischief reported.
July 20 — Orchard Road, 1600 block — Vandalism reported.
July 20 — S.E. Frontage Road, 500 block, Cascade Locks — Criminal mischief reported.
July 24 — Multnomah Road, 1200 block — Male contacted regarding a criminal mischief complaint.
July 25 — Brookside Drive, 3600 block — Unknown person or persons caused damage to the practice green at a golf course between the evening of July 24 and the morning of July 25.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
July 16 — Hood River — Vehicle towed after a traffic stop because the driver did not have insurance or a valid driver’s license.
July 16 — Parkdale — Male cited and released for two counts of assault III, reckless driving, driving under the influence of intoxicants as well as failure to wear a seat belt and failure to maintain lane following a crash investigation on Laurance Lake Road. Injuries were reported.
July 19 — Westcliff Drive, 4100 block — Minor vehicle crash investigated. Only bumper damage was reported.
July 20 — Hood River — Hit and run investigated.
July 21 — Tucker Road, 1300 block — Vehicle verses dog accident reported.
July 24 — Hillcrest Drive, 6000 block — Deputy responded to a report of a single vehicle roll over crash. The juvenile driver was cited and released for reckless driving and reckless endangering.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
July 17 — Lost Lake Road — Male arrested for a Wasco County probation violation and lodged at NORCOR.
July 19 — S.W. WaNaPa Street, 300 block, Cascade Locks — Male arrested for a probation violation detainer.
July 21 — N.E. Forest Lane, 841 block, Cascade Locks — Male arrested for outstanding warrants.
Theft or burglary:
July 19 — Eagle Look, 3700 block — Stolen vehicle reported.
July 20 — Parkdale — Stolen vehicle recovered on Forest Road 18.
July 22 — Bell Court — Theft of marijuana plants reported.
July 22 — Bell Court — Juvenile male and adult male both cited for theft I.
July 22 — Billings Road, 6000 block — Male arrested on three probation violation warrants.
July 24 — S.E. Wheeler Avenue, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Cold residential burglary reported.
Sex offenses:
July 25 — Auburn, Calif. — Deputy contacted Center for Living regarding a possible sexual assault that occurred in Placer County, Calif.
Other:
July 16 — Gateway Drive, 3400 block— Deputy responded to a dog bite call.
July 16 — Cascade Locks — Search and rescue conducted at the Starvation creek Trailhead. A male hiker from Portland was located and returned safely to the trailhead by the Crag Rats.
July 17 — Cascade Locks — Deputy responded to a suicidal subject call.
July 17 — Fifth Street, 0-100 block — Two subjects were cited for furnishing alcohol to a minor as a result of a multi-jurisdictional OLCC decoy operation with assistance from the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office and Hood River Police Department.
July 19 — Trout Creek Ridge Road — Subject placed into police custody on a mental hold.
July 19 — Dee Highway — Deputy took a report of an event.
July 20 — Mark O. Hatfield Trailhead — Found property recovered and logged into evidence.
July 22 — Rainbow Drive, 2800 block — Found property reported.
July 24 — Cascade Locks — A safe was found abandoned off Herman Creek Road.
