Top-finishes for locals at Wild Woman Marathon

The seventh annual Wild Woman Marathon was held on July 7 in Trout Lake and had a total of 284 participants: A record number for the event.

Race directors Betsy Scott and Stephanie Irving heard “rave” reviews from women throughout the weekend and for many competitors, this race was a milestone for them as it was their first marathon race or first race on trails.

The race drew women from all over the country, as far away as Florida, Washington D.C. and Hawaii, to run the trails at the base of Mount Adams.

Along with the runners who visited the Pacific Northwest for this event, many locals also competed in the relay, marathon and 50K contests.

A full list of local results are listed below.

Relay team results (local):

With a final time of three minutes and 37 seconds, Hood River’s Flying Through the Forest relay team took first place in the team relay competition.

Another local team cranked out a top-three finish, as Chicks In The Sticks, from White Salmon finished in third-place with a final time of 3:52.

Full list of local relay team results: Sole Sisters finished in sixth place with a final time of 4:14 (Hood River); Squeaky Cheeks finished in eighth place with a final time of 4:16 (Hood River); Mustang Mamas finished in ninth place with a final time of 4:16 (Trout Lake); Gutsy Gals finished in 11th place with a final time of 4:22 (White Salmon); Girly Motor Trucks finished in 12th place with a final time of 4:22 (Hood River); Mariposa finished in 22nd place with a final time of 4:38 (Trout Lake); North Shore Sisters finished in 23rd place with a final time of 4:39 (White Salmon); No Sleep finished in 28th place with a final time of 4:49 (Hood River); White Salmon Waggers finished in 30th place with a final time of 4:51 (White Salmon); Babes in the Woods finished in 32nd place with a final time of 4:51 (White Salmon); Girls from the Hood finished in 47th place with a final time of 5:22 (Hood River); Frisky Hens finished in 51st place with a final time of 5:29 (Parkdale); Funky Chickens finished in 52nd place with a final time of 5:29 (Parkdale); How The West Was Won finished in 54th place with a final time of 5:35 (Cook).

Marathon results (local):

The highest local finisher in the marathon event was Caitlin Scott from Trout Lake. Scott finished sixth place with a final time of 4:32.

Also from White Salmon and finishing in the top-10 was Lindsey Scott, who finished in ninth place with a final time of 4:38.

Full list of local marathon results: Dana Gorsten finished in 13th place with a final time of 4:40 (Hood River); Ashlynn Olmstead finished in 14th place with a final time of 4:52 (Hood River); Lauren Kolojecjchick-Kotch finished in 17th place with a final time of 5:00 (Hood River); Jaime Mack finished in 27th place with a final time of 5:29 (White Salmon); Kristina Cancelmi finished in 32nd place with a final time of 5:49 (Hood River).

50K results (local):

White Salmon’s Aura Spann earned a third-place finish in the 50K event, the highest finish by a local athlete, with a final time of 5:20.

Grace Haessler was the only other local athlete to compete in the 50K event and she finished in 12th place with a final time of 6:16.