Death notice for Aug. 1 edition: John Lozowski

John Lozowski

John Paul Lozowski passed away with family by his side July 30, 2018, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. John was born March 27, 1948, and was 70 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.