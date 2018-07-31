UPDATE: Wildfire at exit 46 now in mop up

3:34 p.m.: The fire has been "knocked down" and crews are in mop up mode, according to scanner reports.
3:27 p.m.: Just east of Cascade Locks at milepost 46, a grass fire has been reported. Officials are closing Frontage Road in Cascade Locks while ODF, Cascade Locks Fire Department and other agencies have responded and are preparing to combat the fire.
