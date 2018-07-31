Service announcements for Aug. 1 edition: Genevieve Vann, Neal Bursell and Geraldine Hobbs

Genevieve Vann

Genevieve “Jennie” Vann passed away with family by her side July 24, 2018, at Avamere in Sandy, Ore. Jennie was born April 14, 1929, and was 89 years of age at the time of her passing.



Services are planned for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 18 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.

Neal Bursell

Neal Lewis Bursell, age 75, a resident of Tygh Valley, Ore., passed away July 25, 2018, at a local hospital. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 2 at Spencer Libby & Powell Chapel; burial and committal service will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Willamette National Cemetery, Portland, Ore. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.

Geraldine Hobbs

Geraldine “Jeri” Rae Hobbs passed away with family by her side July 30, 2018, at Adventist Health in Portland, Ore. Jeri was born Oct. 29, 1935, and was 82 years of age at the time of her passing.

Services are as follows: Viewing will start at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 4 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1825 May Street, Hood River, Ore.; celebration of life will begin at 2 p.m.; reception will follow. Graveside rites will be following the reception at Idlewilde Cemetery, 980 Tucker Road, Hood River. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.