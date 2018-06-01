Death Notices for June 2 edition: Elise Mayes and George Barnes

Elise Mayes

Elise Yvonne Mayes, age 82, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away May 24, 2018, at a local care facility. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

George Barnes

George Barnes, age 72, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at home May 24, 2018. Spencer Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.