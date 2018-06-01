Service Announcements, June 2 edition: Jordan Hassell, John Harris, Betty Jo Draper, Ronald Losey, Mary Warford, Dan Gaston, and Robert Benton

Jordan Hassell

Jordan Nicole Hassell passed away with family by her side May 29, 2018 at her home in Parkdale, Ore. Jordan was born May 25, 1984, and was 34 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River.

John Harris

John Michael Harris passed away on Jan. 8, 2018, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. John was born on Jan. 26, 1944, and was 73 years of age at the time of his passing. A memorial service will be held from 2–4 p.m. on Saturday, June 9 at the Bayview State Park's Beach Shelter, 10901 Bay View-Edison Road, Mt. Vernon, Wash. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River.

Betty Jo Draper

Betty Jo Draper passed away May 23, 2018, at Providence Portland Medical Center in Portland, Ore. Betty Jo was born Feb. 6, 1936, and was 82 years of age at the time of her passing. A memorial service will be held at noon on June 9 at Anderson's Tribute Center, with a reception immediately following. Interment will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River.

Ronald Losey

Ronald Scott Losey passed away on April 3, 2018, in Hood River, Ore. Ronald was born on May 12, 1965, and was 52 years of age at the time of his passing. A celebration of life with military honors will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 9 at Sorosis Park, 300 E. Scenic Drive, The Dalles, Ore. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River.

Mary Warford

Mary Ellen Warford passed away peacefully with family at her side at Brookside Manor in Hood River, Ore., on Friday, May 11, 2018. She was born on June 9, 1941, in Washington, D.C. A service will be held at Brookside Manor, 1550 Brookside Drive, at 10 a.m. on June 9. On July 21 from 3-5 p.m., a celebration of life will be held at the Grandview Clubhouse, 301 Grandview Drive Lake Ozark, Mo. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society (P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123) or a charity of your choosing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River.

Dan Gaston

Dan Gaston passed away with family by his side May 29, 2018, at his home in Hood River, Ore. Dan was born June 27, 1938, and was 79 years of age at the time of his passing. Services are planned for 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 16 at Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. All are invited to a hosted reception that will immediately follow at the Port Marina Park (on the Columbia River where Dan enjoyed much time). Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center.

Robert Benton

Robert Steve Benton passed away with family by his side May 29, 2018, at his home in Hood River, Ore. Steve was born March 7, 1952, and was 66 years of age at the time of his passing. Services are planned for 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 13 at the Best Western Plus Hood River Inn Gorge Room, 1198 E Marina Drive, Hood River. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River.