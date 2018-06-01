Community Notes: Bear, cub sighted in Toilet Bowl trail

Bear, cub sighted in Toilet Bowl trail

County officials say “a reliable report” of a bear and cub sitting in the Toilet Bowl trail area on May 29 has raised safety concerns in the popular recreation area in Post Canyon, located just west of the eastern end of Riordan Hill Road.

“Bears can be very aggressive when they think their cubs may be in danger,” said Henry Buckalew, Trails Program coordinator. “Use caution when on the trails and always scan areas in your vicinity for wildlife. Remember to give wildlife a wide berth,” he said.

Forestry is also receiving reports of speeding vehicles on Post Canyon towards Seven Streams Staging Area. Buckalew asked those on two wheels, and four, to exercise caution.

‘Wear Orange’ Saturday

A “Wear Orange” for gun violence awareness event is planned for Saturday, June 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Overlook Park in downtown Hood River. Find information about Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America and how to join the new local chapter (not just for moms, but for anyone who has a mom or is concerned about gun violence, said a press release). Also, volunteers from The Indivisible group will be roaming doing orange face painting and giving away orange bandanas.

'Kindred Spirits' unveiled on Oak

The partner businesses of Kindred Spirits, 314 Oak St. roll out June 1 with a First Friday event and a new name.

Partners are Carol Thayer of Enchanted Alpaca (the previous business name), Adele Hammond of Abrazo Style, Trudi Klinger of Mystic Mud Studio, Michele Thomson of Ferocious Love Apparel, and Bonnie Fabian of Giddy Up Boots & Bags.

Valley Residents Committee meets

The 41st annual meeting of Hood River Valley Residents Committee is Sunday, June 3 from 4-6 p.m. at the Columbia Center for the Arts, 215 Cascade Ave. The gathering starts with an informal social with appetizers and no-host bar. Presentations and speakers go from 4:30-5:30 p.m. and include “State of the Hood: Our Year in Review” from Heather Staten, executive director, HRVRC.

County Board budget focus group meets

The community is invited to attend as Hood River County Commissioner Rich McBride hosts Community Focus Groups June 5 and June 13 from 6-8 p.m. in the County Board room, 601 State. The June 5 meeting will study Records, Assessment and Elections Department; the June 13 meeting will be about community development.