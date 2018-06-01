‘Critical need’ for volunteers on Children’s Park

The Hood River Children’s Park building project starts this week but the need for person-power and tools are even more immediate.

“We are at the critical point where we need the community to rally and make one final big push, otherwise I’m not sure how the park will happen,” said Megan Saunders, City Council member and liaison on the project.

“We desperately need the community to loan their tools for the build week, so our volunteers will be able to do their work,” she said.

LEARN MORE *Sign up to help at ci.hood-river.or.us/ChildrensPark *Work party is June 4-10 *Tools are needed June 2-3 For more information, visit cityofhoodriver.com, facebook.com/chil... or email childrenspark@cit.... Tax deductible donations can be made online (gofundme.com/chil...) or mailed to the Hood River Rotary Foundation at P.O. Box 1187, Hood River, OR 97031 (note “Children’s Park Fund” in check memo).

“The community has pulled together amazingly well to meet our fundraising goal, but we need a huge out-pouring of time and tools to get across the finish line and make this park a reality. I ask everyone in the community to please help,” Saunders said.

The list of the most needed tools are below. A full list is on the Children’s Park webpage.

“We also still really need more community members to volunteer their time during the build week,” Saunders said, adding that at press time only 25 percent of the volunteer time-slots have been filled. People can sign up for shifts online from the Children’s Park webpage.

Shifts are 8 a.m. to noon, 12:30-4:30 p.m., and 5-8:30 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Saunders said, “Builders are very needed, but also folks to help with volunteer check-in, childcare, and other tasks around the site.”

Meals are provided between shifts and childcare is available for kids 2-13 years old (kids must be preregistered for childcare through Hood River Community Education).

Folks willing to loan their tools can drop them off on Saturday, June 2 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or on Sunday, June 3 from 4-7 p.m. at the Children’s Park build site, Ninth and Eugene streets. If folks need to set up a separate time, they should call Emily Curtis at 503-507-1101. All tools will be securely stored during build week and returned in same-condition.

The Children’s Park Rebuild is being financed with matching $150,000 contributions from the City of Hood River and Hood River Valley Parks and Recreation District. The remaining $135,000 budget required to build the community-designed park is hoped to be raised by individual and business donations, with close to $100,000 already committed. The total project cost of $435,000 is based on actual supplier costs and estimates for the final Children’s Park design, including site preparation, materials, playground equipment, freight transport, and incidentals like fencing and recognition plaques.

MOST NEEDED TOOLS