FitzSimons nominated for U.S. Snowboard Slopestyle rookie team

Hood River Valley High School junior Sean FitzSimons has been nominated by U.S. Ski and Snowboarding for the 2018-2019 US Snowboard Slopestyle rookie team.

The U.S. Men’s Slopestyle Team is composed of 14 athletes, 10 on the pro team and four on the rookie team.

FitzSimons’ nomination to the U.S. Rookie Team comes after a successful slopestyle season.

FitzSimons ended the season by finishing in the top three in his last four events.

He finished first at the Mammoth Mountain Rev Tour Big Air contest in Mammoth Mountain, Calif., second at the Park City Rev Tour Slopestyle competition in Park City, Utah, second in the USASA Open Class Slopestyle National Championship in Copper Mountain, Colo., and third at the Air Nation National Championship FIS Slopestyle event at the Calgary Olympic Park in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

FitzSimons has accepted the nomination and will spend next winter competing and traveling with the team.

As noted on the U.S. Snowboarding website, each athlete accepting their nomination to the U.S. Snowboard team receives world class program support, along with access to the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Center of Excellence, as well as athletic benefits including elite coaching, sports science, sports medicine and high-performance staff and education opportunities.

FitzSimons has already participated in one of the U.S. Snowboarding Team camps in Mammoth Mountain, Calif., earlier this month.

He will travel to Park City for team orientation in June and then ride with the team on Mount Hood in July.