HRVHS graduation at WAAAM

One of Hood River Valley’s biggest annual events will not take place in its usual home at Henderson Stadium this June.

Instead, Hood River Valley High School’s graduation ceremony will be held at Western Antique Aeroplane and Automobile Museum (WAAAM) because of construction at Henderson Stadium.

The graduation ceremony will take place at the south end of the WAAAM property, located at 1600 Air Museum Road, starting at 6 p.m. on June 8.

With the move to WAAAM, there are a few things to know about parking, entry and seating prior to graduation for those planning to attend the event.

The main parking lot in front of the main entrance of WAAAM will be designated for families in need of handicapped parking. Contact cary.mallon@hoodriver.k12.or.us in advance to secure accommodations.

To the east of the handicap parking and Air Museum Road, which is the road off Tucker Road stretching through WAAAM property, will be one of two parking lots for guests.

The other lot will be down Air Museum Road, on the east side of the property behind the porta-potties.



In a press release from the school, HRVHS asks guests, “Please avoid parking in the lots of the Kingdom Hall and the Church of Christ.”

The venue will open to guests at 4 p.m. and entry for the event will be behind the main WAAAM building.

There are two seating options at the ceremony: ticketed seating and open seating.

Each graduating senior will receive five tickets during the final graduation practice on the morning of June 8. Ticketed seating will be the option closest to the stage and it’ll also be where the graduates walk through as they head to their seats.

Due to the limited seating for ticket holders, “the only way to get more tickets is to ask a classmate for any extras she or he may not need. Parents, family, and friends must have a ticket to gain entrance to the preferred section prior to 5:45 p.m. Tickets will be collected. No tickets will be required for seats outside the preferred area,” said the HRVHS press release.

There will then be two separate areas for guests without a ticket: bleachers will be located west of ticketed seating, as well as directly behind with open seating.

“Seating in this venue will be extremely limited," said the press release.

"Bleacher seating will be scarce, guests will be able to bring their own chairs to use in open seating areas.”

For the entire press release and a map of the parking and seating at the venue, visit www.hoodriver.k12.or.us/site/Default.aspx?PageID=901.