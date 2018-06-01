Pet of the Week: Bubba is ‘a gentle giant’

Bubba has been selected by volunteers as Hood River Adopt A Dog’s adoptable pet of the week — and they’re pretty sure no one will be able to resist falling in love with his adorable wrinkles.
Bubba is a gentle giant, weighing in at 98 pounds, but he could stand to lose a few. Volunteers believe he is around 5 years old based on his teeth, but he’s got a little salt and pepper on his muzzle that gives him a sophisticated look. He’s got the rolls and wrinkles of a Sharpei with the body and temperament of an English Lab.
Bubba has his basic commands nailed down, and will train you to give him belly-rubs and pets! He’s pretty darn chill, say volunteers, but enjoys a good walk too. They think he’d be great in any home, but haven’t been able to cat/kid test him yet. He’s mellow and wonderful with all dogs at the shelter.
He is current on shots, microchipped and neutered. The adoption fee for Bubba is $250.
Adopt A Dog is run by a small group of volunteers, and, since many of the dogs are in foster care, they ask that applications be turned in from the website (hoodriveradoptadog@gmail.com) ahead of time; they’ll be in touch to schedule a meet and greet and answer questions. Adoption hours at Hukari Animal Shelter in Odell, 3910 Heron Drive, are Wednesday, 5-7 p.m. and Saturday, 9-11 a.m. Applications can be downloaded and scanned or emailed to hoodriveradoptadog@gmail.com, or faxed to 1-877-833-7166. They offer 24PetWatch microchips, which include free registration into the 24PetWatch pet recovery service. For more information visit www.24petwatch.com, or call 1-866-597-2424.
