Police Log, April 30 to May 13

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

May 11 — Nichols Parkway — Officer responded to an assault. A local transient female was arrested for assault IV and harassment. She was cited and released.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

May 10 — Eighth Street, 1700 block — Male contacted after it was reported that he was driving with a young child on his lap. After an investigation, he was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine, and two counts of endangering a minor.

May 10 — I-84 at exit 63 — A male and female from Coquille, Ore., were arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the felony charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

May 12 — Hood River — Male arrested for a warrant out of Multnomah County for possession of methamphetamine.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:

May 8 — Sherman Avenue, 1000 block — The Dalles resident arrested for criminal mischief I. In the same incident, a female was cited for conspiracy criminal mischief I.

May 11 — N. First Street, 100 block — Vandalized garbage can reported.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

May 11 — Second Street Overpass — Male was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving

May 12 — Hood River Event Site — Hood River resident was arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving and failure to perform the duties of a driver. A subsequent breath test showed a BAC of more than three times the legal limit.

May 12 — Hood River — Officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for having studded tires. The male driver was ultimately arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

May 13 — Hood River — Washington resident arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and possession of methamphetamine. She was lodged at NORCOR.

Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:

May 8 — 12th Street, 800 block — Female reported she had been told she had a warrant through the IRS and that she needed to send money (fraud).

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

May 8 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Hit and run reported to have occurred in the parking lot of a shopping center.

May 11 — Hood River — Officer took a report of a non-injury motor vehicle crash. The crash involved an unoccupied vehicle, which was parked, and another vehicle attempting to park.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

May 8 — Lincoln Street — Officer took a report of a possible no contact order violation. Once investigated, it was unclear if indeed there was a violation due to modifications to the no contact order.

May 9 — Eugene Street, 3200 block — Hood River resident arrested for an outstanding warrant. He was lodged at NORCOR.

May 9 — I-84 at exit 64 — Male arrested and lodged at NORCOR on the charges of giving false information to a police officer (two counts), identity theft, obstruction, resisting arrest, attempting to elude on foot, unlawful possession of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm (theft I) and a Multnomah County warrant.

May 12 — E. Marina Drive, 900 block — Carson resident arrested and lodged at NORCOR on an outstanding Hood River Municipal Court warrant.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

April 30 — Eighth Street, 1700 block — Theft of personal items reported.

May 1 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Twenty-year-old female arrested for theft of merchandise valued at $478.88.

May 3 — Ninth Street, 1500 block — Officer responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle. The vehicle was determined to have been stolen out of Washington. The vehicle was towed from the scene and secured pending its return to the vehicle owner.

May 3 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Theft of cash reported.

May 4 — Cascade Avenue, 300 block — Theft from a motor vehicle reported. It was reported that furniture had been taken from the back of a truck while it was parked. The furniture was valued at $150.

May 5 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Shoplifting reported.

May 6 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Theft reported. The female suspect was followed out of the store by staff and seen driving away in a car that had been reported stolen from Warm Springs. She was later identified.

May 8 — Avalon Drive, 1700 block — Possible burglary and credit card theft reported.

May 9 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Theft reported.

May 10 — E. Marina Drive, 1100 block — Officer dispatched to a local hotel regarding a prior theft case. The male related to the case was back on the property. The officer contacted the male, and the male was identified as having an outstanding warrant. The female related to the case was located at a different hotel. The male and female were both arrested for possession of methamphetamine, theft of services and the outstanding warrant.

May 11 — E. Port Marina Drive, 600 block — Male reported he could not find his wallet. He believed it may have been stolen.

Other:

May 4 — Third Street — Juvenile runaway reported.

May 13 — Hood River — Male arrested for reckless burning.