Transit Connections: Gorge Express, weekend trolley start service

Two means of transit connectivity arrived Friday in Hood River: Columbia Gorge Express and Grayline Trolley. Here is brief information about both:

“This is Hood River time,” said Christophe Mueller, a resident of Frankfurt, Germany, who traveled with his bicycle to the Gorge Friday morning on the inaugural Hood River run aboard Columbia Gorge Express. Mueller spent time in Portland and the Coast and then loaded his bicycle aboard the Express for a day’s outing at Post Canyon, with plans to return via Express that evening.



Gorge Express began its third year on May 25, and this summer operates to Hood River and back to Gateway in Portland, via Cascade Locks.

Service runs weekends through June 11, when daily service begins.

One way fares are $7.50 to Gateway, and $15 round trip. Hood River to Cascade Locks is $2.50 each way.

For schedule information, see www.ColumbiaGorgeExpress.com.

The Grayline Trolley started Hood River service, Heights to Waterfront and back, starting 9 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday through 6:45 p.m., and will be back this weekend.

The trolley service is free, though donations are accepted for the Hood River Shelter Services.

Hop on the trolley anywhere it is safe, or look for it Saturday and Sunday at regular stops at Rosauers, Eighth and Pacific on the Heights, and downtown at Fourth and State and Sixth and Columbia.

Service will likely change by early summer.

Currently, the trolley is bright pink, but the look of the trolley serving Hood River is likely to change throughout its run, which ends in September, said a press release. PacifiCorp and City of Hood River are underwriting the cost.

The final run of the day ends at the new hub at Riverside Drive and First Street, next to Valero fuel station, when it connects with the Express. For more information, visit graylineofportland.com.

For additional information on public transportation around the Gorge, visit the Columbia Area Transit (CAT) website at at catransit.org.