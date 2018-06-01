Zach Barbour receives CCA award

Hood River Valley High School senior Zach Barbour has received the Columbia Center for the Arts 2018 Award for Outstanding Contributions to the Theater Arts.

Barbour has been instrumental in creating lighting designs for plays for the CCA Children’s Theater, including the holiday play “Merry Christmas, Strega Nona” (where he also served as stage manager) and the recently performed “The Little Prince,” said a press release.

Barbour served as stage manager for the HRVHS spring show in 2018 and will assist with this summer’s teen theater production of “Macbeth” at CCA.

He plans to attend Southern Oregon University this fall to study theater set design.

Barbour received the award on May 26 at the final performance of “The Blind Princess,” co-produced by Plays for Non-Profits and the CCA Children’s Theater. CCA’s Acting Artistic Director Sullivan Mackintosh presented the award. Mackintosh won the award in 2017.

The CCA Children’s Theater is a year-round program that incorporates live theater productions, summer workshops, a teen apprenticeship program, and in-school theater activities.

For more information about the program, visit columbiaarts.org.