‘Chicago speakeasies’ in the Gorge

Harkening back to Prohibition-era speakeasies, a few local restaurants have joined with “Chicago: The Musical,” Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association’s latest Stages production, to provide a discount to restaurant patrons attending a performance who know the magic word, “Chicago.”

“It’s a fun way to encourage the idea of dinner and a show,” said director Bruce Ludwig. “The musical is set in the 1920s, a time of secret jazz clubs and gin joints. If you’re coming to see Chicago and you’re at a participating restaurant, tell your server the word ‘Chicago’ for the specific discount that restaurant is offering.” Even the Hood River Hotel has joined in, with 10 percent off rooms and $1 off a beer or glass of wine in their bar.

Gorge restaurants offering Chicago speakeasy discounts are:

Bingen:

Ayutlense Family Mexican Restaurant — 10 percent off the bill

Beneventi’s Pizza — 15 percent off the bill

Chips Bar and Grill — $1 off a meal

Pine Shed Ribs and Barbecue — 10 percent off the bill

White Salmon:

Everybody’s Brewing — 10 percent off the bill

Henni’s Kitchen and Bar — 50 percent off a small plate menu item

Pioneer Pizza Kitchen — $5 Martini

Hood River:

Brian’s Pourhouse — one free appetizer per table

Celilo Restaurant and Bar — 50 percent off an appetizer

Romul’s Restaurant — 50 percent off an appetizer and a “taste of Prosecco”

Hood River Hotel — 10 percent off rooms and $1 off a beer or glass of wine

Stevenson:

El Rio Texicantina — 10 percent off the bill

Red Bluff Tap House — 50 percent off an appetizer with entrée purchase, limited-time Chicago cocktail

Walking Man Brewing — “Roaring 20’s” 20 percent off the bill

Discounts are applicable for Chicago performance dates only, which are June 8-9, 14-16, 21-23 at 7:30 p.m., with 2 p.m. matinees on June 10 and 17.

ABOUT THE SHOW

Performances are at the Bingen Theatre at 210 Oak Street in downtown Bingen. Advance tickets are strongly recommended and available at www.gorgeorchestra.org.

Turn to page B1 for a full article and photos about the production.