Entertainment Update for June 6

‘Five Women’ continues June 8-9

The Dalles Theater Company presents Alan Ball’s play, “Five Women Wearing the Same Dress,” at the Columbia Gorge Community College Theater. Co-directed by Laura Smith and Jordan Zachariasen, “Five Women Wearing the Same Dress” takes place at a wealthy estate in Knoxville, Tenn., during an “ostentatious wedding reception” in the 1980s.

Shows are at 7 p.m. on Friday June 8 and Saturday June 9. Show is two hours with a 15-minute intermission; and due to harsh language and intense themes, the play is recommended for mature audiences only. Tickets are $15 at the door or in advance at squareup.com/store/the-dalles-theatre-company, with a $5 discount at the door for anyone dressed up in ‘80s or early ‘90s wedding attire. Columbia Gorge Community College, 400 E. Scenic Drive, The Dalles; 541-296-6182.

Free admission for Dads at Maryhill

It’s Dad’s Day, Sunday, June 17, at Maryhill Museum … explore the exhibition of chess sets from around the globe, our Native American Galleries or Sam Hill’s historic Columbia River Highway — there’s sure to be something to tickle his fancy. All dads get free admission on Father’s Day and a free beer (or other choice of drink) with a lunch order at Loïe’s Café.

‘All Stars’ at The Pines June 9

Coming up at The Pines:

Dan Boller & Jose Maya; Friday, June 8, 6-9 p.m.

Come enjoy the rock and blues styling of Dan Boller and Jose Maya.

Saturday, June 9: Northwest Blues All Stars featuring Henry Cooper (guitar), Jimi Bott (drums), Ed Neumann (Keys). 7-10 p.m., 21 and over only. Tickets $20 in advance at The Pines or Waucoma Bookstore. Past members of Screaming Jay Hawkins, Duffy Bishop and the Jim Mesi Band play together for a night of rockin blues. The Pines Tasting Room, 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-993-8301.

Afternoon Tea event June 14

It’s an Afternoon Tea at The History Museum of Hood River County on Thursday, June 14. This elegantly-seated tea event starts at 3 p.m. and features speaker Jeanne Carver, celebrity owner of Imperial Stock Ranch and player on the international fashion stage, said a press release. Reservations required — tickets are $25, available at the museum. History Museum of Hood River County, 300 E. Marina Drive, Hood River, 541-386-6772.

‘Hops and Hogs Fest’ June 16

The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce and Sedition Brewing Co. announces the first annual “The Gorge Hops & Hogs Fest,” on Saturday, June 16, — a showcase of Pacific Northwest Craft Breweries, a BBQ Challenge, motorcycles and all ages activities in celebration of Father’s Day weekend. Weekend festivities will be held at The Lewis and Clark Festival Park and in our Historic Downtown. Gorge Country Media Y102 will be broadcasting live. Pure Yoga, The Dalles, starts off the day with” Beer Yoga”, a great stretch and warm up for the day. There will be craft beer, barbecue, music, vendors, games and a variety of food options for purchase. The weekend celebration continues with “All Hail the Jeep” a military vehicle show presented by the Columbia Gorge Veterans Museum on Sunday June 17.

There is no cost for admission. You can purchase a beer mug with 8 tokens for $20, additional tokens available. The Lewis and Clark Festival Park, W. First Street, The Dalles.

Wildwood Events — Ruins concerts

Coming up at Wildwood Events (formerly Springhouse Cellars), Tuesday night music starts at 6 p.m. with opening act.

June 5: Hillbilly Moon Explosion with Hard Fall Hearts and Jenny Lee (EuroRockabilly all the way from Switzerland!)

Saturday June 9: Barna Howard and Taylor Kingman, 6:30 p.m., ticketed show $5. Northwest singer/songwriters.

June 12, Lounge On Fire (Funk) with Gregory Rawlins and Electric Boogaloo.

Wildwood Events, 13 Railroad Ave, Hood River; 541-308-0700.

Kerry and Chic at the Buffalo

On Thursday, June 7, at 6 p.m., the impeccable pickers return to the White Buffalo — Kerry Williams and Chick Preston collaborate to bring you tasty guitar, mandolin and vocal harmony. White Buffalo Winebar & Bistro, 4040 Westcliff Drive, Hood River.

Show ‘n Shine returns June 16

Mt. Hood Winery presents the eighth annual Show ‘n Shine on Saturday, June 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year: Sports Cars Only — all year’s, makes and models welcome. View and vote for your favorites, trophies awarded to the top 3 people’s choice. All ages welcome, no admission charge. For more information, call Perry Richards at 541-386-2245. Mt. Hood Winery, 2882 Van Horn Drive, Hood River; 541-386-8333.

‘Ernie Sterno’ at Double Mountain

Ernie Sterno’s brave and trustworthy trio of Jeff Minnick on drums, Ben Bonham on guitar and Don Campbell on upright bass play Double Mountain on Saturday, June 8 starting at 9 p.m. Expect “greasy blues, snarky innuendos, and pithy nuggets of senseless joy.” Double Mountain Brewery, 8 Fourth St., Hood River; 541-387-0042.

Roy Zimmerman June 11

On Monday, June 11, political satirist and parody songwriter Roy Zimmerman plays a Hood River house concert. Music starts at 7 p.m.

“With raves from the likes of Joni Mitchell and Weird Al Yankowic, Roy Zimmerman is a bit of a star. He displays a lacerating wit and keen awareness of society’s foibles that bring to mind a latter-day Tom Lehrer,” said a press release.

With eight CDs to his credit, Zimmerman is working on a new project called “RiZe Up,” which promises to have “new songs and parodies that skewer the current political outrages of our time.”

Mid Columbia Folklore Society, 401 Montello Ave., Hood River. For more information, call Paul Blackburn at 541-387-4011.

Maryhill Summer Concert Series

Saturday, June 16 — Chris Isaak. The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter will perform popular hits from the past and present. In his latest album, “First Comes the Night,” Isaak blends elements of country, rock, rockabilly and top-notch guitar playing

Sunday, June 17 — Michael Franti & Spearhead. World-renowned musician, filmmaker and humanitarian who is recognized as a pioneering force in the music industry

Saturday, August 25 — Ben Harper & Charlie Musselwhite

Entertainment listings can be e-mailed to jdrake@hoodrivernews.com.